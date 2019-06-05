Bostik releases SL-Rapid

Wauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik, a leader in adhesives and installation systems for building construction, has introduced SL-Rapid to the marketplace. A rapid-setting, cement-based, self-leveling underlayment, SL-Rapid creates a smooth, flat and level surface prior to the installation of floor coverings. Its fast-setting, low shrinkage and superior leveling properties make it the ideal product for time-sensitive and demanding applications on, above or below grade.

Harder surface flooring finishes such as ceramic tile and natural stone can be installed over it as quickly as one hour after SL-Rapid becomes walkable. Moisture-sensitive floor coverings such as wood, carpet, VCT, vinyl sheet goods and rubber can generally be installed in four hours after the underlayment is walkable.

“SL Rapid may be the most versatile underlayment in today’s marketplace,” said Scott Banda, Bostik’s director of marketing & business development. “Not only is it a highly fluid self-leveler for easy smoothing and pouring, it is also mold and mildew-resistant.”