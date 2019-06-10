Biyork appoints vice presidents of sales for Canada

Ontario, Canada—Biyork has appointed Jon Kronemeyer as the company’s vice president of sales - Canada. In this role, he will oversee sales and customer service operation in Canada.

“Jon is an accomplished sales professional and an experienced sales leader,” said Yicheng Fang, CEO of Biyork Canada. “He brings to us very helpful experience, new ideas and industry contacts which will help Biyork continue to grow and innovate.”

Kronemeyer was most recently director of sales at Torlys, a well-known flooring distributor in North America. He has also held sales leadership roles at Centura and American Biltrite.

"Joining Biyork Canada is a great opportunity to grow this dynamic brand of flooring in the Canadian market,” Kronemeyer said. “I am excited about this new venture and look forward to what's coming next for the company.”

Biyork is a world-class manufacturer of floor covering systems. For over three decades the company has sold its products in four continents supplied by nine manufacturing facilities and R&D Centers. Its product lines include solid hardwood, engineered hardwood, laminate flooring and resilient flooring including LVT and SPC.