Beauflor’s Trendline Pro exudes style, durability

White, Ga.—Beauflor USA launched Trendline Pro to give consumers alaminate floor that combines style and durability at a reasonable price point. The visually on-trend collection is manufactured in Belgium and sold by Beauflor USA.

The collection’s color palette ranges from blondes to dark browns, which are gaining popularity amongst consumers because of their ability to make a space feel larger and cozier. Each plank has painted beveled edges to give the floor a more realistic hardwood visual and to add character to each plank. The matte finish helps create a natural look and hides dirt and footprints.

Trendline Pro has an abrasion class rating of AC4 and is 8mm thick. Each plank is constructed to withstand stains, scratches and impacts. Plus, these floors are easy to clean and have very low maintenance requirements. Trendline Pro is suitable for both commercial and residential installations and is backed by a 20 year residential and 5 year commercial warranty.

The locking system is designed to make the installation process simple enough for DIYers and faster for professional installers. There is no need for glue or nails and minimal tools are required. Each plank easily clicks and locks together and the edges are pre-waxed to assist in sealing the locking system and reducing noise. Coordinating moldings are also available to assist in making the floor flow seamlessly throughout the home or workplace.