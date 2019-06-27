Barlinek names sales director of North America

Atlanta—Barlinek, a company with over 150 years of experience in the wood industry, has announced that Ken Freedman has joined the company as sales director of North America.

Freedman has spent more than 25 years in the flooring industry and brings a wealth of management experience to Barlinek, from sales and marketing leadership positions, to program implementation and team management and mentoring. Throughout his career, Freedman has served in a variety of executive management positions for leading companies within the flooring industry including Mohawk Industries and Hoboken Floors. Prior to that, he directed business activity of hard surfaces and building products at BlueLinx Corporation. Freedman holds a BA in economics from the University of Georgia.

Freedman will be based out of the company’s new North American headquarters located in Atlanta.