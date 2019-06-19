B.R. Funsten invests in building supplies distribution business

Cary, N.C.—Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS) has announced that B.R. Funsten & Co. has successfully implemented K8. Working closely with the team from B.R. Funsten & Co., the implementation of K8 represents a significant investment in their building supplies distribution business across the West Coast.

K8 is a fully-integrated enterprise software system designed specifically for construction-related materials verticals. Complete with Sales Order Processing, Purchase Order Control, Inventory Management, Accounting (AP, AR, GL, Fixed Assets), Business Intelligence, CRM, E-commerce Solutions, WMS, Tool and Equipment Rental and much more. K8 is available either on-premises or in the cloud. B.R. Funsten has found that K8 provides the capability to continue to expand the business with the confidence that they have the right system and functionality to support their business objectives and enhance their customer service capacity.

“We are elated that BR Funsten have successfully deployed K8 and KCS looks forward to nurturing the relationship for many years ahead,” said Greg Grady, vice president of sales & marketing for KCS in North America. “Through hard work and acute focus, it is our good fortune to partner with 14,000-plus customers globally. That accomplishment is due to KCS’s persistent focus on offering world-class systems to the construction related materials verticals while providing our customers with industry benchmark software support and services.”

For more information, visit kerridgecsna.com.