American Biltrite reorganizes sales, marketing team

Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada—American Biltrite has announced organizational changes within their sales and marketing team. These changes will position the company to align its sales and marketing functions to meet continued growth demand and maximize opportunities from recently introduced products.

The following changes have been implemented, effective June 1:

Frederic Guerin will now assume the position of senior vice president sales & marketing, AB Canada. Over the past seven years Guerin has successfully grown the industrial rubber division through innovative products and service. Guerin previously held the position of vice president, sales & marketing for the industrial rubber division and will now lead both the industrial rubber and flooring divisions sales & marketing teams. Scott Brazinski will assume the position of vice president – North American sales, flooring division. Previously lead separately, both the Canadian and U.S. regional sales managers will now report to Brazinski. John Kronemeyer is now vice president – international sales, flooring division, to support the company’s growing presence in Europe, Asia and Oceania.

With these changes, American Biltrite strengthens its sales and marketing, ready to serve the growing needs of its markets.