Wagner Meters launches Rapid RH L6

Rogue River, Ore.—Wagner Meters has introduced the Rapid RH L6 system, an enhanced version of the already popular Rapid RH system which consolidates many concrete moisture testing features into a simpler process.

The new L6 Smart Sensor incorporates an enhanced design capable of providing concrete moisture readings up to 100% RH. In addition, each L6 sensor includes an onboard memory device capable of storing 512 time-stamped measurements. Whenever a measurement is made, the sensor will store the reading inside a FIFO (first in – first out) circular buffer that holds 512 readings. If measurements exceed 512, the oldest measurement is replaced with the newest. Since the time-stamped readings are recorded and saved with each sensor, it is possible to come back years later, retrieve an embedded sensor and recover the historical data.

When transferring sensor data to the newly updated DataMaster L6 app on a smart device, the number of readings that can be stored is only limited by the storage capacity of the smart device. To further ensure data remains intact, the Rapid RH L6 system also features a protective cap with a butyl rubber seal for maximum protection from dust and moisture.

The new all-in-one Total Reader builds upon the foundation of rugged reliability and accuracy of the Rapid RH Smart Reader and Easy Reader, combining their features into a single, easy-to-use device. The Total Reader instantly reads and displays RH and temperature data from the Smart Sensors. The Total Reader will transmit via Bluetooth to Wagner’s free DataMaster L6 recording and reporting app. The Rapid RH Total Reader is not compatible with versions of Rapid RH Smart Sensors released before L6.

The new Rapid RH L6 system is currently released in two kits: the Concrete Moisture Test Starter Kit+ and the WFP400+ Rapid RH L6 Professional Flooring Installer Kit.

Smart Sensors can be purchased in bulk in Smart Sensor Value Packs, in quantities of 25, 50 or 100 sensors, and come with a free Rapid RH Total Reader through May 13, 2020.

For more information, visit wagnermeters.com or call 800.634.9961.