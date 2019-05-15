Välinge further expands in Asia-Pacific region

Viken, Sweden—Välinge will expand its presence in Shanghai, China, with a support center at Homag China Golden Field center in Kunshan.

The support center will comprise both furniture and flooring technology, such as Threespine click furniture technology, Liteback sustainable core technology and 5G click flooring technology. Välinge will be able to offer local technical support, produce samples in desired materials and show various machining concepts with the support of Homag Group which has a complete range of machines for cutting, edge banding, profiling, etc.

“This is a perfect match for us to now have the possibility to show both our Threespine and Liteback technologies live in full scale machinery, and conduct sample production and prototyping on site,” said Niclas Håkansson, CEO, Välinge Innovation.“This also means a faster process to get the licensees up to speed. The location in Kunshan and the cooperation with Homag China Golden Field give us the possibility to work close to our licensees in the flooring and furniture industry. Välinge will strengthen its unique position to serve the industry in China with high performance technology, a strong local team and a fully equipped local support- and demo center.”