Torlys adds to Smart Hardwood line up

Toronto, Canada—Torlys completely revitalizes its Smart Hardwood program with brand new, on-trend colors and textures across seven different collections.

Each collection offers its own features and styles, ensuring there will be something for every design vision—residentially and commercially. The addition of the innovative Everest Twist collection offers the classic herringbone pattern with distinctive Torlys advantages including reduced waste, speed of install and overall cost savings.

Under the Torlys Smart Floors brand, Everest Twist brings together style and simplicity. This collection is available in two oaks and one walnut. It is manufactured using the precise milling of the Uniclic side joints and UNIFIT X end joints, which makes for a quick and easy installation that is up to 50% faster than traditional glue down herringbone. Everest Twist also comes complete with Torlys CorkPlus Blue attached underlayment, infused with Microban antimicrobial product protection to inhibit the growth of mold.

The Everest Designer collection now offers seven colors in extra-long and extra-wide planks. The planks are wire brushed and lightly textured with a four-sided bevel to add a sophisticated appeal to any space. Everest Premier now offers 10 modern colors in a lightly textured surface in oak, maple and walnut. This collection is warm, inviting and ideal for any room.

Torlys Smart Hardwood program is rounded out with the vintage-inspired Artisan Premier collection, random lengths offered in the Artisan Elite collection, the soft colors available in the Summit Elite collection and the UV-oiled finish planks of the Summit Premier collection.