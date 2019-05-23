Times Flooring introduces Aqua Allira to North American market

Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec, Canada—Times Flooring, a manufacturer of high-end engineered wood products, has introduced Aqua Allira to its innovative flooring collection. The product provides a waterproof engineered wood flooring option for both commercial and residential applications.

When exposed to water, Aqua Allira waterproof flooring maintains its integrity thanks to AquaTimes application process that combines a patented construction and a superior formulated finish, which prevents the wood from swelling, buckling or delaminating. It features a non-toxic hypoallergenic finish with an antimicrobial agent and is highly durable, making it the ideal flooring solution for bathrooms, kitchens, laundry areas, mud rooms, basements and more.

“Luxury engineered wood flooring is already a hugely popular option for both homeowners and commercial businesses,” said Linda Gelly, owner and president, Plancher Times flooring. “When you add to its benefits—waterproof features, enhanced durability and innovative colors and textures—Aqua Allira is the best product in its category available in the North American market.”

Developed in collaboration and acquired from Uniboard Canada Inc., Times Flooring’s proprietary development process showcases the unique characteristics, performance and finish of its engineered flooring. The Aqua Allira collection features modern colors with stunning natural variation for an authentic look.

For more information, visit: planchertimes.com