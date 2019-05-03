Standout retailers receive 2019 WFCA Gold Standard Awards

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has announced the annual winners of the Gold Standard Award which recognizes stores that have created an outstanding consumer retail experience. In the category including retailers with sales over $10 million, H. J. Martin & Son based in Green Bay, Wis., took home top honors. In the under $10 million category, Carpet One of Billings based in Billings, Mont., was recognized.

The first-place winner in the over $10 million category received a choice of either a two-day, on-site custom CFI carpet seaming class or a two-day, on-site custom sales training (each a $5,000 value), plus a one-year online WFCA University tuition. The first-place winner of the under $10 million category received the same options as above but only a single day of classes.

In addition to the recognized winners, each award category recognized second- and third-place recipients. Second-place winners in both categories received an award of $1,000 in WFCA Trade scholarship funds, plus one year's online WFCA University tuition. The third-place winners in both categories were honored with an award of $500 in WFCA Trade Scholarship funds, plus one year's tuition to WFCA University online. Additional winners included:

Over $10 million:

Second place: Martins Flooring, Denver, Pa.

Third place: My Flooring Texas, Webster, Texas

Under $10 million:

Second place: Harry Katz Carpet One, Mineola, N.Y.

Third place: Russell Martin Carpet and Rugs, Naperville, Ill.

High-quality products and service have been the hallmarks of H.J. Martin and Son since its 1931 start in the garage of Henry John Martin on the near west side of Green Bay, Wis. While they have grown from the "small carpet store" down the street to the largest interior and specialty contractor in the United States, they still complete projects of all shapes and sizes every day.

The company is also heavily involved in community and charitable causes. A family-owned company now in its fourth generation, H.J. Martin and Son is an active member of its home community, in Green Bay and throughout Northeast Wisconsin. They've made substantial contributions to major community assets such as the P.H. Martin Webster Sports Complex and the Packers Heritage Trail that enhance quality of life and help bring in out-of-town visitors. They also give monetarily and through their work to numerous non-profit organizations, including the New Community Shelter, the Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay and Brown County United Way.

Carpet One of Billings caught the judging panel's eyes in the under $10 million category due to their company growth and dedication to total customer satisfaction on every job. They describe themselves as "deliberate, adaptive and efficient" in fulfilling the expectations of their customers. From their perspective, their success is due in part to their customer centric customer service model handed down from the founders to the current generation of management. Their longtime motto is "The customer may not always be right, but they are always the customer." In addition, their client relationships do not end when the job is over. Carpet One of Billings has ongoing, committed customer appreciation initiatives and, with a relationship built on trust and satisfaction, their customers have been returning for nearly four decades.

Carpet One of Billings supports at least a dozen community-related causes through financial investments, sponsorships and in-kind gifts. Some of the beneficiaries of their generosity include local schools, athletic teams, non-profit organizations, churches and community associations.

For more information, visit: wfca.org