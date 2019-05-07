Source One Flooring joins Fuse Alliance

Laguna Niguel, Calif.—Source One Flooring has become a new member of Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors.

“With a top-notch, professional team and commitment to the highest level of customer service, Source One Flooring is a great addition to the Fuse Alliance Network,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director, Fuse Alliance. “We are delighted to have Source One as part of the go-to contractor network in the flooring industry as we continue to build an organization of high quality, knowledgeable commercial flooring contractors throughout the United States and Canada.”

Established in 2013, Source One Flooring has three locations and serves the Denver, D.C. metro, and Richmond, Va., areas. Source One offers a full range of flooring solutions and maintenance for commercial environments, including workplace, government, education, hospitality, healthcare and multi-family.

“We joined Fuse Alliance to be part of an organization that is committed to elevating and advancing the flooring industry and also to tap into the expertise of other professional flooring contractors,” said Jeff Shine, president of sales, Source One Flooring. “We’re also excited about enhancing our relationships with Fuse preferred suppliers by being in this organization.”