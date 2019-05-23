Phenix Flooring LVT receives EPD

Phenix Flooring’s Rigid Core LVT has received an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD). The EPD is an internationally-accepted, published report detailing the lifecycle story of a product.

By selecting products with an EPD, builders can potentially earn more credits toward LEED certification or simply understand the environmental impact of the products they’re choosing. Certified styles from the Rigid Core LVT collection include Momentum, Expedition, Impulse and Velocity.

According to Shelton Group’s 2014 EcoPulseä Survey, 70% of Americans are searching for greener products. By earning an EPD from UL Environment, Phenix Flooring signals its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability leadership.