NeoCon welcomes 51st edition with new showrooms, exhibitors

Chicago—NeoCon’s 51st edition will feature numerous new and expanded showrooms at The Mart, here, June 10-12. As the show continues to grow and expand its reach, demand for space in the building remains high. This June, seven new permanent showrooms will make their debut on the 11th floor, including Hightower, Kwalu, Beaufurn, Montisa, Cumberland Furniture, Emeco and HAT Contract, with other additions set to be announced closer to the show.

“Several leading commercial interiors brands are establishing new outposts in the building just in time for NeoCon this year,” said Byron Morton, vice president leasing, NeoCon. “In addition to seven new showrooms, a number of current tenants are unveiling expanded, design-forward new spaces. Their strategic investment is a testament to the strength and value of The Mart as a premier business location and NeoCon as an invaluable resource and hub for the commercial interiors industry.”

Several brands including Stylex, VS America, Arper, Via Seating and Allermuir/Senator will be expanding and/or relocating in the building, collaborating on their new spaces with top firms. The 7th Floor Exhibit Hall will also showcase several new-to-NeoCon brands, as well as returning exhibitors, many of which are taking larger spaces this year.