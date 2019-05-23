MSI introduces AR Countertop Visualizer tool

With no app to download, the Countertop Visualizer is designed to show trade partners, retailers and homeowners how select countertops will look in their rooms in seconds. Once uploaded, the tool saves the image automatically. From there, consumers can select other countertops, view product details, share it on social media and email, find a store and rate their experience.

“Imagination can only take you so far in the design process,” said Emily Holle, director of trend and design. “It’s why designers include 3D spatial renderings when presenting plans to their clients. In addition to seeing how a particular countertop will look in your space—and how it integrates with other design elements in say a kitchen or laundry room—you can now use the augmented reality tool to compare different looks easily.”

The Countertop Visualizer allows consumers to see nuances like veins and color variations in close-up images. A photo taken from across a room helps to provide general context. “It’s a great way to narrow down your favorites and minimize the angst associated with deciding on the one,” Holle said. “It’s also a tool that invites discovery. With some of the world’s most beautiful countertops at your fingertips, you may decide on something unexpected. The act of exploring—without leaving the couch— makes the design process more enjoyable.”

