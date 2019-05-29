Mercier, JJ Haines expand partnership

Montmagny, Québec—Mercier Wood Flooring is expanding its partnership with JJ Haines & Co., to ensure distribution of its residential and commercial product lines in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.

“We could not be happier about expanding our relationship with JJ Haines,” said Wade Bondrowski, director of sales, USA. “This is a very good opportunity for both companies to further develop their relationship.”

Jon England, chief sales and marketing officer of JJ Haines, shared in Bondrowski’s enthusiasm. “We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Mercier Wood Flooring in those established markets. This is the logical continuation of our initial conversations.”