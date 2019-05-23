Karndean Designflooring collects Design Impact Awards at HD Expo

Export, Pa.—The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) honored two original flooring designs by Karndean Designflooring with Design Impact Awards at the Hospitality Design (HD) Expo in Las Vegas. Karndean Designflooring Art Select Reclaimed Hickory and LooseLay Longboard Fabric Oak were among the eight winners.

The Design Impact Awards program recognizes innovative products that put people and/or the environment at the center of design intent. Products were scored across several categories, including: design objective, design and technical innovation, market application, and sustainability/health and wellness/resiliency.

“ASID is pleased to recognize Karndean Designflooring and the Art Select Reclaimed Hickory and LooseLay Longboard Fabric Oak products as ASID Design Impact Award winners,” said Randy Fiser, Hon. FASID, CEO, ASID. “As the organization that represents the entire design profession, we are proud to honor companies at the forefront of innovation who are focused on human-centric design. ASID believes that design impacts lives and seeks to recognize companies who make that belief a priority in their work. We count Karndean Designflooring among those organizations.”

The Karndean Designflooring product development team travels the world in search of expressive and intriguing natural forms to influence original product designs. The Art Select Reclaimed Hickory design was developed from boards recovered at a Midwest lumber yard. The stark color contrast between the heartwood and sapwood is the result of over a century of growth, exposing a beauty only visible with age. The original logs were sawn with a wide circular blade, inspiring a new emboss which gives the Karndean luxury vinyl planks a subtle cross-sawn appearance and texture. This design is available in three colorways: Weathered Hickory, Vintage Hickory and Classic Hickory.

The LooseLay Longboard Fabric Oak design was developed from European oak found in the UK. Inspired to explore the effect of weathering beyond what happens when wood is exposed to the elements, Karndean took a softer and more worn approach. Cross-sawn patterns skip through the boards, creating a layered effect, as though fabric had been worn directly onto the planks. This design is available in three colorways: Worn Fabric Oak, Shadow Fabric Oak and Urban Fabric Oak.

Karndean Designflooring products are manufactured in factories certified to the ISO 14001 environmental standard and the ISO 9001 quality standard. The wear layers use high quality, 100% virgin PVC, with the product itself containing recycled PVC derived from post-production waste. Almost all of this waste is granulated and recycled back into new product in a closed loop recycling process. Neither heavy metals nor mercury catalysts are added during the manufacturing process and these products are free from both BPA and formaldehyde. In addition, Karndean Designfloors fully comply with REACH—a European Union regulation that addresses the production and use of chemicals and their potential impacts on human health and the environment—and with California’s Proposition 65.

