J. J. Haines names Reitz EVP of operations

Glen Burnie, Md.—Fred Reitz has been named executive vice president - operations for J.J. Haines, effective immediately. He is returning to Haines after briefly leaving the company in 2018. In this new role, Reitz will be a member of the Haines executive team and be responsible for warehouses, trucking, inventory control, purchasing and real estate.

“I am very excited to be returning to Haines,” Reitz said. “We have our challenges, but Haines is a great company with extremely dedicated people. I look forward to helping guide the organization as we strive to improve our customer service and delivery performance. It will require all of us working in unison to achieve our common customer delivery goals.”

Reitz is a well-known and respected leader in the flooring industry and is a past president of NAFCD (2010). He has 35 years of service with Haines and was vice president - transportation at the time he left the organization. Reitz has held numerous management positions at Haines and most recently was president of Encircle Products.

“We need to return to best-in-industry customer service,” said Hoy Lanning, Jr., president and CEO of Haines. “We haven’t always met the service expectations of our customers and that has impacted our reputation in the marketplace. I am confident that Fred brings the industry experience, perspective, values and work ethic to help us improve the customer service and delivery experience at every step of the process.”

