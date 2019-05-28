I4F, KingdomFlooring sign patent partnership agreement

Willemstad, Curaçao—I4F has signed a patent partnership agreement with Zhejiang Kingdom Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. (KingdomFlooring). As part of the agreement, I4F receives exclusive sub-licensing rights for KingdomFlooring’s new patented polymer core floor panels enhanced with grout features. The new panels enable aesthetically pleasing, visible joints by introducing a grout-shaped recess close to the surface of the panel on at least one of its edges.

“We are delighted to partner with I4F on our grout-enhanced patents and are excited about the prospect of working with an expert in the field to promote this new design-enhancing floor panel,” said Davord Dai, chairman, KingdomFlooring.

John Rietveldt, I4F’s CEO, is also looking forward to the new patent partnership. “This new partnership agreement takes our cooperation with KingdomFlooring to the next level and further supports our strategy to partner with innovation-focused manufacturers,” he said. “We believe KingdomFlooring’s patents further strengthens our cluster strategy designed to provide licensees with technology that adds value to their business."