Havwoods adds planks to PurePlank range

New York—Havwoods International has introduced additional engineered hardwood planks to its popular PurePlank range of flooring solutions, ideal for commercial developments in North America.

In response to the rising demand for durable and aesthetically pleasing flooring options for commercial spaces, Havwoods International presents 10 new planks as part of the PurePlank 06 collection. This range comprises a 0.6mm veneer with eight layers of UV lacquer making the product a perfect choice for withstanding a heavy flow of foot traffic. Providing an integral core backing, the PurePlank 06 collection offers unique finishes that are competitively priced and feature many benefits, including 10 new colors, prime grade boards and a 15 year warranty.

Specifically designed with commercial developers in mind, PurePlank offers three key benefits for large-scale projects: a quick and easy click installation system, cost effective pricing and immediate availability in large quantities.