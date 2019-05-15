Durkan brings superior product design to HD Expo

Las Vegas—Durkan, the hospitality brand of Mohawk Group, will debut an engaging showcase of new hospitality carpet and hard surface flooring solutions at HD Expo 2019. Durkan’s newest introductions will be on display at space 3821 and will span carpet tile, broadloom and enhanced resilient tile for a wide array of environments including lobbies, corridors, guest rooms, meeting spaces, casinos and convention centers.

“Our presence at HD Expo this year is all about how superior product design, manufacturing technology, custom capabilities and sustainability make it a natural fit to create and collaborate with Durkan for every hospitality project,” said Elizabeth Bonner, creative design director, Durkan. “This is always a special opportunity for us to show how we leverage our expertise to bring a personalized world-class and single-source approach with tailored flooring solutions for any and every hospitality space.”

One of Durkan’s featured collections is the second installment of an award-winning collaboration with the Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe, N.M. In Spirit Moderne, alluring ethnographic textiles from around the world breathe inspiration into new motifs and bring historical source material into the context of the modern era. The history behind textured garments—from ceremonial to everyday use—is revived and infused with a contemporary aesthetic. Spirit Moderne is featured in Definity, Durkan’s exclusive manufacturing technology which offers multilevel textures, definition, superior performance and unmatched sustainability. The collection is also offered in Durkan’s Synthesis, Pattern Perfect, PDI carpet tile and tufted broadloom.

Durkan will also be highlighting Sakiori woven enhanced resilient tile, which combines the soft aesthetic of textiles with the durability of resilient hard surfaces for hospitality. A coordinating neutral color palette is offered in a traditional weave, a multiwidth cord-like weave, and a vertical striated weave that references the craft of hand-stitching and pays homage to the makers of yesterday and today.

In Durkan’s latest collaboration with Virginia Langley, Andanté draws inspiration from a Latin term of the same name meaning “to do with feeling.” Patterns created with feeling and passion flow thoughtfully within the broadloom and carpet tile collection to set the tone for memorable hospitality spaces. Andanté is featured in Synthesis, Durkan’s groundbreaking carpet design technology that provides unprecedented 3D image quality and clarity.

Also being featured is Prizefighter, Durkan’s newest rigid core enhanced resilient tile that celebrates authentic wood visuals in a 7x 48-inchplank format on a dimensionally stable and waterproof platform. Prizefighter has an attached pad that offers superior acoustic properties, making it ideal for a variety of applications including guest rooms, corridors and meeting spaces.

For more information, visit: hdexpo.durkan.com.