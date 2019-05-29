CTEF hires Cronin as industry liaison, promotions director

Pendleton, S.C.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) has brought on Heidi Cronin, previously president of The Cronin Company, as industry liaison and promotions director.

“We are pleased to welcome Heidi to CTEF in this newly created position,” said Bart Bettiga executive director of the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) and member of the CTEF board of directors. “Given her professional experience and passion for qualified labor, we are confident she will be instrumental in supporting the growth of the Certified Tile Installer (CTI) program alongside Scott Carothers, director of certification and training for CTEF, and shaping the tile and stone industry in the United States.”

As CTEF industry liaison and promotions director, Cronin will be responsible for speaking on a national level to promote CTEF certification and training programs. Key segment groups include independent distributors, tile and allied product manufacturers, designers, architects, specifiers, remodelers, builders and general contractors. She will work closely with the NTCA and Tile Council of North America (TCNA), including promoting NTCA qualified labor efforts and the TCNA Why Tile campaign.

“My ultimate goal as CTEF industry liaison and promotions director is to encourage all tile installers to become CTIs and then to further challenge themselves with Advanced Certifications for Tile Installers (ACT),” Cronin said. “That starts with engaging manufacturers, distributors and suppliers to host, support and promote more hands-on testing events, filling those events with installers and then convincing architects and designers to specify CTIs into their projects.”