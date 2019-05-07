Crossville porcelain tile panels, countertops receive EPDs

Crossville, Tenn.—As of April 1, Crossville porcelain tile panels and countertops products now have ISO 15804 compliant type III Product Specific Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs). Verified by UL Environment, the Crossville porcelain tile panels and countertops EPDs contribute at the 1.5 credit level in USGBC’s LEED v4.1 rating system and can be found on Crossville’s website, UL Spot and mindful Materials.

According to UL Environment’s website, an EPD is “a comprehensive, internationally-harmonized report that documents the ways in which a product, throughout its lifecycle, affects the environment.” By offering products with verified EPDs, Crossville seeks to provide designers and LEED project teams full product transparency and embodied carbon information on the brand's surfacing solutions.

"We prioritize third-party certifications for utmost transparency,” said Lindsey Waldrep, vice president of marketing, Crossville. “Our goal is to clearly convey Crossville's superior standards so that those who specify products can do so confidently."