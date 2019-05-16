Crossville launches Alaska porcelain tile collection

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has launched Alaska, a terrazzo-look porcelain tile collection. Manufactured with Crossville’s Digital Plus technology, Alaska replicates the timeless appearance of terrazzo tile enhanced with a dual finish that blends matte and shimmer for a convincing effect. The distinct surface visual interpreted in a durable porcelain tile provides designers and specifiers an advantageous, high performance and cost-effective alternative to real terrazzo that’s suitable for commercial and residential installations.

“We named this collection Alaska because it is our largest state, and this product includes our largest tile produced here in Crossville,” explained Lindsey Waldrep, vice president of marketing, Crossville.

The collection was developed to help designers explore new frontiers with the look of terrazzo. Because Alaska guarantees superior performance and other advantages unheard of with traditional terrazzo material, it “can be used in places and in ways the real thing just couldn’t,” Waldrep said.

The line’s tone-on-tone visuals come in five colors: Ice, Bone, Mink, Glacier and Tundra. These versatile neutrals are foundational hues ideal for undergirding any design scheme and were formulated to coordinate with other popular Crossville collections.

The colors reach maximum potential in the collection’s generous range of sizes. Field tiles are offered in 24 x 48, 24 x 24, and 12 x 24, as well as a classic 2 x 2 square mosaic and an adventurous new polygon mosaic, mesh-mounted on 13 x 15 sheet. These mosaics are excellent solutions for wet area floor installations, in addition to providing customizable accents for wall and floor applications. Alaska’s terrazzo-look installations can be finished fully with the line’s cove base and bullnose trims.

As a certified porcelain tile product, the collection answers demanding technical requirements for a wide range of applications. The line is responsibly manufactured in the U.S., contains recycled content and is Green Squared certified. It’s an ideal surfacing solution for projects for which sustainability and environmental standards are priorities.

