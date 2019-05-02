Ceramics of Italy presents 2019 Tile Competition winners

Orlando, Fla.—Confindustria Ceramica (the Italian Association of Ceramics) and the Italian Trade Agency have announced the winners of the 2019 Ceramics of Italy Tile Competition. An international jury of design experts selected eight projects that demonstrated creative use of Italian ceramic and porcelain tile by North American-based architecture and design firms and students.

The prize package for commercial, residential and institutional project winners included $3,000 and an expenses-paid CEU-accredited trip to Bologna, Italy to attend Cersaie with a VIP delegation of North American specifiers and journalists. Contractor and distributor teams involved with each winning project were also awarded a cash prize for their valued contribution.

Following are the winners:

Commercial winner

Firm: tvsdesign

Project: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Location: Atlanta

Tiles: La Faenza; Casalgrande Padana; Marca Corona; Coem; Tagina

Distributor: Ceramic Technics; Walker Zanger; Associated Imports

Contractor: Spectra Flooring

With a goal to re-invent the guest experience and create a progressive, contemporary sporting environment, Mercedes-Benz called on tvsdesign to build an iconic sports stadium. The firm designed 100,000 square feet of space and specified high-performance Italian tile collections for the floors and walls throughout the building. Marca Corona’s Deluxe collection covers the floors in the Suntrust Club Exhibition Kitchen, while La Faenza’s Neoclassica tiles create a bold statement wall. Floors throughout the building are outfitted with Casalgrande Padana tiles from the Basaltina, Pietra di Sardegna and Metallica collections, and the Mercedes-Benz Club features Marca Corona’s Work floor tiles. Tagina’s DeTails collection adds a decorative element to the Delta Sky 360 club, and Coem’s Sequoie wood-look tiles are featured in the AMG Lounge.

Residential winner

Firm: SWA Architecture

Project: 132-136 West Houston St.

Location: New York

Tile Manufacturer: Florim

Distributor: Porcelain Source

Contractor: Ideal Tile of Brooklyn

SWA Architecture completed this eight-story, mixed-use residential building with six apartments in the heart of Soho. Furnished nearly floor to ceiling in Florim, this project demonstrates the true versatility of Italian tile. The building’s façade matches the neighborhood’s eclectic style, with ventilated porcelain slabs from Florim’s Matrice and B&W collections. Inside the lobby, Florim’s I Classici marble-look tiles cover the walkways. This collection is also featured on the floors and walls in the apartment bathrooms and showers. Florim’s Wooden Tile gives the impression of natural hardwood flooring, carried throughout the kitchens, bedrooms, halls and living spaces. Finally, the terraces are outfitted with Florim’s Industrial porcelain pavers for a durable outdoor flooring solution.

Residential winner

Firm: DI Group

Project: Valley Vista

Location: Encino, Calif.

Tiles: Supergres; Refin

Distributor: DI Group

DI Group was challenged with designing a residence that merged luxury and practicality in the affluent San Fernando Valley region. Dubbed Valley Vista, the home is illuminated by natural light, calling attention to the large open spaces covered in Italian tile. The bathrooms are clad almost entirely in tiles from Supergres’ Art collection and Ceramiche Refin’s Graffiti, Design Industry, Arte Pura and Plant collections, resulting in a consistent design aesthetic throughout the entire house. The kitchen, dining room, foyer and living room maintain this industrial-chic aesthetic with Ceramiche Refin’s Wide floor tiles. Supergres’s Travel and Stoneworks collections complete the design, serving as ventilated façades on the home’s exterior.

Institutional winner

Firm: Snøhetta

Project: Central Public Library

Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Tile: Casalgrande Padana

Distributor: Pro Tile Distributors

Contractor: Tate Raised Floor

Providing 240,000 sq. ft. of functional, flexible and beautifully-designed space, Snøhetta designed the Central Public Library for the Calgary community. As home to a physical collection of 450,000 books, more than 30 free community meeting areas, a performance hall, café, outdoor plazas and more, the Central Public Library required specific color, texture and exacting manufacturing standards for interior surfaces. Casalgrande Padana’s Cemento tiles met and exceeded all requirements for this project, adding a beautiful, minimalistic design for the floors throughout the building.

Student winner

Entrant: Aylin Askarihosseini

University: Visual College of Art and Design (VCAD)

Declared Major: Interior Design

Project: TheSweet Pastel Caffe

Location: Vancouver, Canada

Tiles: Marca Corona; Ermes-Aurelia; Abitare La Ceramica

The Sweet Pastel Caffe is a warm, colorful spot in the heart Vancouver, utilizing ceramic tiles with bold colors and varied designs to achieve the student’s inspired vision. Aylin Askarihosseini of VCAD specified Marca Corona’s Bold tiles in yellow, Ermes-Aurelia’s cement-look Soho tiles, and Abitare La Ceramica’s Novecento patchwork tiles for this vibrant cafe.