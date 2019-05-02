CCA Global Partners named New Hampshire’s Business of the Year

Manchester, N.H.—CCA Global Partners has long prided itself in doing well by doing good on behalf of its employers, customers, community and partners. As a result of this philosophy—and the fact it has been ingrained in the company for more than a quarter of a century—Business NH Magazine has recognized CCA Global as its retail/wholesale 2019 Business of the Year.

Founded in Manchester, N.H. in 1984 by current co-CEO Howard Brodsky, CCA Global has brought scale to entrepreneurial family businesses by creating an international network of cooperatives in the broader categories of home furnishings, business services, sports retail stores, nonprofits, and management and contractors. Together, they serve 2,800 retail locations, 20,000 child care centers and 1 million small businesses—generating billions of dollars in annual profits.

“My vision for the company is based on core principals I learned at a very young age and that have been reinforced many times over my career,” Brodsky said. “It really revolves around respect and fairness, and putting people—not profit—first. This vision is at the heart of the cooperative business model that we have embraced and expanded upon over the years to enable more small businesses to more effectively compete and thrive.”

CCA Global is a national and international leader and trendsetter in cooperatives. Building on their people before profits vision and model, the company helps family businesses effectively compete with large businesses by pulling them together under the cooperative model. This model creates scale and levels the playing field so these companies can provide services and support related to purchasing, marketing, real estate, training and the sharing of best practices. By providing access to innovative products, systems and services, CCA Global gives these independent and family-owned businesses a competitive edge while allowing them to maintain their identities.

Along the lines of putting people first, CCA Global has remained highly committed to its employees, many of whom work out of the Manchester headquarters. This includes maintaining a corporate culture that is highly inclusive and flat, giving back to the community and listening to employees and customers on how CCA Global may further improve and expand upon the company’s services.

CCA Global supports numerous causes that serve children at risk, veterans, animals and more in New Hampshire. Some of the organizations that CCA Global has partnered with locally include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Pine Haven Boys Center and Families in Transition. Brodsky, who won the 2012 Business Leader of the Year award from Business NH Magazine, has a long history of involvement with nonprofit boards. He is the founder of the New Hampshire Better Business Bureau and the current board chairman. He also serves on the boards of Southern New Hampshire University and SolutionHealth.

“The entire team at CCA Global feels very honored to be recognized for this prominent award,” Brodsky said. “It confirms for us that our vision and mission are aligned and that we can make a difference in what we do professionally and then give back to the communities where we live and work.”

For 25 years, Business NH Magazine has worked with the NH Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives to select and celebrate the NH Businesses of the Year and Business Leader of the Year. Winners will be honored at the Business of the Year awards on May 30 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Manchester.