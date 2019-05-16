Call for entries: TISE Installer of the Year Competition

Las Vegas—The International Surface Event is now accepting applications for the 2020 Installer of the Year Competition (The Nationals). The deadline for submissions is Oct. 17, 2019.

A panel of judges will review project submissions from around the country. The top three finalists in each category (carpet, tile/stone and LVT) will then be flown to Las Vegas in January to compete live in the installation competition. The winner in each category of the live installation contest will be crowned The National Installer of the Year, receive a prize package and own bragging rights in the industry.

Finalists will be selected Nov. 15, 2019.

Submit applications here.