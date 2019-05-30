Cali names Robert Peay new CFO

San Diego—Cali has hired Robert Peay as its new chief financial officer. Peay recently served as CFO of Skullcandy, where he directed the transition of the international lifestyle audio brand from a public to a private entity, increasing EBITDA by 85% in the process.

“I’ve spent my career in consumer brands,” Peay said. “I’m interested in Cali’s growth at this point in its life cycle. It’s well beyond the start-up phase and has proven to be a disruptor in the marketplace. We’ve got enough size and mass that you can do interesting things.”

Peay joins the Cali team at a time of fast-moving channel expansion and product diversification. The eco-conscious manufacturer has increased focus on building out services for dealer and retail partners by developing new collections, fine-tuning supply chains and creating custom sales programs with accompanying marketing support.

“Robert has his work cut out for him, but like the rest of our team, he thrives with a challenge,” said Doug Jackson, Cali president and CEO. “And there’s never been more opportunity for growth and innovation at Cali. He’s got the right drive, expertise and attitude to take us to the next level.”

Before working at Skullcandy, Peay served as vice president of finance for Probar, a manufacturer of plant-based energy bars. He was also CFO of Goal Zero, a provider of portable solar power systems, as well as CFO of Black Diamond, a designer and manufacturer of outdoor performance gear.