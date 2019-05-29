Bill Freeman to retire from RFCI

LaGrange, Ga.—Bill Freeman, who has worked as a consultant to the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) for the past 19 years, following a 35-year career at Armstrong, recently announced his retirement effective the end of 2019.

“Bill Freeman’s leadership skills and knowledge of the resilient flooring industry earned Bill the highest level of respect throughout the industry allowing him to very successfully navigate RFCI through many regulatory and technical challenges,” said Dean Thompson, RFCI president and CEO. “Bill is first and foremost a person of exceptional integrity and character and has always represented RFCI at the highest level. We will miss him tremendously and wish Bill and his wife Susan all the best as they continue to reside in their wonderful community of Rockport, Maine.”

Following graduation from Syracuse University, Freeman spent a tour of duty in the Army as a Tank Company Commander in the 4thInfantry Division. He joined the Armstrong Cork Company as a sales trainee in 1966. After several sales assignments in the Armstrong Floor Division, he transferred to Armstrong’s Carpet Division as New York regional manager and later to Armstrong headquarters in Lancaster, Pa., where he had several marketing manager assignments including commercial carpet, residential carpet and DIY carpet, followed by management of the Armstrong Floor Fashion Center Program and on to handling state and federal regulatory affairs until his Armstrong retirement.

Freeman is the past vice chair of the National Institute of Building Science’s Consultative Council in Washington, D.C. He was a member of the original task group which drafted the Materials & Resources section of the U.S. Green Building Council LEED rating system. He was also a member of the technical committee which developed the Green Globes ANSI Standard. Freeman is currently a member of the board of directors of the Green Building Institute and convener of the Working Group of ISO Technical Committee 219 which establishes worldwide standards for resilient flooring. He is also a member of several ASTM committees representing resilient flooring.