Belknap White Group to carry new collections from Marazzi

Mansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group (BWG) will be stocking Marazzi’s new product collections beginning in Spring of 2019. Offering innovative on-trend looks, these new products will be available via BWG throughout all of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and parts of upstate New York.

“Marazzi’s spring 2019 collections showcase today’s latest styles,” said Dave Godlewski, Belknap White’s vice president, ceramic division. “They feature stunning aesthetics, ranging from concrete looks to updated wood looks to the very popular encaustic trends, which customers are demanding.”

The D_Segni Color collection offers vibrant colors and patterns with a re-interpretation of traditional handmade cement tiles. The encaustic-inspired 8 x 8 collection offers geometrical, vintage and metropolitan patterns that can be used individually or mixed-and-matched for personalized designs. This distinguished range offers eight cement-look patterns with seven coordinating solid colors.

Combining the vintage look of terrazzo with patterns of encaustic, Marazzi’s D_Segni Terrazzo offers countless design opportunities to enhance unique spaces. Four solid colors and four patterns in a retro 8 x 8 size round out this exquisite collection.

Neutral colors and various rectangular sizes make the Persuade collection an ideal choice for upscale design. With its calming linear grain and soft concrete aesthetic, Persuade is available in 4 x 12, 6 x 18 and 12 x 24 formats and, is distinguished by the glazed porcelain floor tile coupled with glazed ceramic wall tile and mosaics.

The already successful vintage wood-look American Estatescollection has now added three new colors, resulting in even more modern options. White, brown and gray have been added to this collection of artisan-quality hand-scraped looks.