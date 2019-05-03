Armstrong Flooring appoints board chair Larry McWilliams interim CEO

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring’s board of directors and Donald R. Maier, president and CEO, have mutually agreed that Maier will step down as CEO, effective immediately. Armstrong Flooring chair Larry S. McWilliams has been elected CEO on an interim basis. He will focus on the company’s near-term strategic priorities and facilitate Armstrong Flooring’s management transition while the company seeks a permanent CEO.

McWilliams, the former president and CEO of Keystone Foods and a former senior executive at Campbell Soup Co., joined the Armstrong World Industries in 2010 and became chair of the board of Armstrong Flooring in 2016 after it was spun off from AWI as an independent, publicly traded company. McWilliams is a longtime executive in the retail and consumer sectors and will remain the chair of board of Armstrong Flooring. He is also the chair of board of Armstrong World Industries.

“We are fortunate to have as our chair a respected industry veteran and an experienced business executive who will provide a steady hand and ensure the Armstrong Flooring team remains focused on leading the company into future, long-term success,” said James C. Melville, an Armstrong Flooring board director. “Larry has committed to be interim CEO for as long as needed to ensure an orderly and seamless transition.”

Maier has resigned from the board of directors and will not stand for re-election at the upcoming 2019 annual meeting.

“It has been my privilege to lead Armstrong Flooring during such a critical phase in the company’s long history,” Maier said. “It has also been my privilege to work with such a dedicated group of colleagues who are committed to leading this great company into its next phase.”