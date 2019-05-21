Arley to stage four regional events this summer

For the last 16 years, Arley Wholesale, Inc., the family-owned, third-generation wholesale supplier of ceramic, porcelain, stone, glass mosaic tiles and sundry materials, has hosted its Annual Arley Golf Classic and Tile & Stone Exposition in Scranton, Pa. This coming summer, Arley is set to host four regional events outside of its home base.

“Our Golf Classic/Tile Expo has always been successful,” said Scott Levy, president. “Because our business has grown exponentially—expanding to 26 states—we want to make sure to personally reach as many of our customers and prospects as possible. So this summer, we’ll be taking our shows on the road.”

The schedule is as follows:

June 11 at Hilton Christiana/Delaware Park Casino in Wilmington, Del.

July 10 at Saratoga Hilton/Saratoga Springs Casino in Sarasota Springs, N.Y.

July 23 at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn.

6at Hollywood Casino in Columbus, Ohio

“We want to fully cover how our various programs help retailers better compete against their big box and Internet competitors…and in doing so, receive higher margins,” Levy added. “Our private label Qualis program cannot be sold online, so our retailers are fully protected against losing orders to the internet.”

Key sundry suppliers such as Mapei, USG, Ardex, iQ Power Tools, Tile Ez, Primo Tools, Suntouch, Wedi and Profilitec will offer educational demonstrations at each show. Attendees will be eligible to receive exclusive at-show pricing promotions for these companies’ products and tile products through Arley.

“Of course, we intend to have a lot of fun, too,” Levy said. “For example, for our casino nights, customers will receive $50 in ‘free play’ for every pallet of tile or two pallets of sundry items purchased at each of our events.”