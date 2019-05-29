Anatolia Tile + Stone unveils new U.S. distribution center

Toronto, Canada—Anatolia Tile & Stone has announced the opening of its first distribution center in the United States. Strategically located in Savannah, Ga., the new distribution center will serve as the main shipping hub for domestic customers and primary receiving point for product from overseas. Located near the port of Savannah, this new facility is a further step in improving service to U.S. customers.

The new U.S. distribution center follows the opening of a massive distribution center in Aliaga, Turkey in 2018. At just under 400,000 square feet under-roof, the new Savannah facility sits on over 30 acres of land, allowing for abundant storage, staging and location of material inside the warehouse and outdoors. Boasting over 50 shipping and receiving docks, plus additional ground-level access, there is plenty of capacity to accommodate the anticipate high velocity of inbound/outbound traffic. With nearly all of the space dedicated to storage, the Savannah location is expected to hold up to 60,000 pallets.

