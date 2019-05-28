Anatolia Tile + Stone unveils Form, Station

Toronto, Canada—Anatolia Tile + Stone has launched Form and Station, two on-trend porcelain tile collections focused on the residential and commercial markets. Form is a handmade cement tile look in two unique formats, and Station is a classic mid-century terrazzo look, reinvented for contemporary spaces.

Form is a high-style collection embodying unique design and décor motifs. Styles span from minimalistic modern to mid-century retro patterns as well as classic floral designs from ancient damask forms. The collection is available in an 8 x 8-inch porcelain format with a smooth finish and thick premium feel.

Station is inspired by the traditional, poured-in-place terrazzo that decorates the walkways and porticos crisscrossing Bologna. A classic terrazzo look brought to life in a modern porcelain tile collection, Station is designed to be used both in residential and commercial applications.

Showcased in four understated colors, the Station graphic is comprised of minimalistic light-colored stone aggregate, all naturally uniform in shape and grouped tightly together for a consistent look. Each detail of the surface is enhanced with high resolution realism. Accented with a subtle touch of gloss glaze, applied to just a few random stone chips, captures and reflects light just as the natural material would. The smooth, flat surface is finished in a unique top coat glaze application that is soft and supple to the touch.

Both Form and Station are frost resistant, pass DCOF and can be installed in wet areas as well as both interior and exterior applications. A full suite of merchandising displays and catalogs are also available.

For more information, visit: anatoliatile.com/explore-collections