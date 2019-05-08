AHF Products to relocate headquarters

Lancaster, Pa.–AHF Products, whose portfolio includes Bruce, Hartco, HomerWood, Robbins and Capella brands, announced plans to move to a new headquarters location in Lancaster County, where all of its 126 Lancaster County corporate employees will be located.

“We are thrilled to establish ourselves in Mountville, a location where the AHF corporate team will be all together, literally, under one roof," said Brian Carson, president and CEO. "Being together as one team, driving forward with a clear vision, is mission critical to us as we grow the business. Our team has a serious appetite for faster and more nimble speed to market, delivering exciting products that delight our customers and providing opportunities for all our channel partners to grow alongside us.”

AHF Products currently shares space with another company. With the move into its own location in West Hempfield Township, the company plans to invest approximately $1 million into the project. AHF Products also has manufacturing operations across the United States and over 1,700 dedicated team members in North America.

“While AHF Products has a great legacy on which to build, we are investing for long-term growth so the company can perform to its full potential with best-in-class go-to-market strategies and uncompromising focus on the customer,” Carson added. “With a growing business and leadership team focused on excellence in product, operations and customer experience, our strategy for growth is simple: invest in innovation and technology, deliver a dynamic product portfolio and be a great business partner for our customers."