AHF Products to acquire LM Flooring

Lancaster, Pa.—AHF Products will acquire LM Flooring, a global manufacturer and marketer of hardwood flooring products, with closing expected within 30 days.

“The LM brand further expands our portfolio of strong brands, complementing our existing Bruce, Robbins, HomerWood and Hartco brand presence,” said Mike Bell, chief operating officer, AHF Products. “Our strengthened manufacturing capabilities will create new growth opportunities for both our AHF and LM channel partners.”

A worldwide leader in engineered wood flooring, the LM Flooring brand signifies high quality products on the forefront of market trends: wide-width, long-length, sliced, sawn and textured constructions. LM Flooring serves a diversified portfolio of customers across the globe, including North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, and manufactures product in a state-of-the-art facility in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

“AHF Products is recognized as best in class in solid and rotary engineered hardwood flooring. And the combination of LM adds best in class sawn and sliced faced manufacturing capabilities and products,” said Brian Carson, president and CEO, AHF Products. “Plans include immediate expansion of the Cambodian facility to service exceptional demand from the U.S. market.”