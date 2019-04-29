WFCA presents new board members

Dalton—World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) announced that Cheryl Acierno, owner, Acierno & Company, Denver; Kelly Cosgrove, flooring buyer, HOM Furniture Inc., Coon Rapids, Minn.; Mike James, COO/general manager, Metro Carpets, Smyrna, Tenn.; and Patrick Warren, senior vice president of sales, Emser Tile, were added to its board of directors.

"All four of our newest board members embody the spirit of community and bring talent, expertise and energy to the table,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO, WFCA. “We are very fortunate to have them by our side as we continue to strengthen the floor covering industry by utilizing the most influential and active board in the industry.”

Acierno has been engaged in the commercial floor covering industry for her entire career—owning Acierno & Company for the past 19 years. As a Starnet member since 2002, she has served on the board of directors as board chair and board secretary.

Cosgrove's career started with Shaw Industries in 1987. In 2001 he had the opportunity to join Village Floor & Wall, a builder contract dealer in the metro Minneapolis area. In 2006, Cosgrove purchased an established Abbey Carpet & Floor dealership and started a family business. In 2011 he sold the company to HOM Furniture, a top-50 furniture retailer, that is actively participating in the retail, builder, commercial and wholesale flooring segments.

James joined Metro Carpets, which his brother Frank Jones had started, in February 1996. They grew the business together from one main builder to over 50 builders, 75 employees and 125 installers. Their main focus was on the new home builder and their mission was to provide quality products and installation with superior service.

Warren leads the sales team at Emser for homebuilder, commercial and retailer business segments. Prior to Emser Tile, he held sales and marketing leadership positions with Mohawk Industries and Milliken Carpet. He has been in the flooring industry for 23 years.

Following is the slate of board members for 2019:

Jason Fromm, chairman, Carpet Spectrum, Lomita, Calif.

Maryanne Adams, immediate past chairman, Avalon Flooring, Cherry Hill, N.J.

Deb DeGraaf, chair elect, DeGraaf Interiors, Hudsonville, Mich.

Dean Howell, CFO/treasurer, Moda Floors & Interiors, Atlanta

Sam O'Krent, secretary, O’Krent’s Abbey Flooring Center, San Antonio

Jim Walters, vice chair, Macco Floor Covering Center, Green Bay, Wis.

Adam Nonn, vice chair, Nonn’s Design Showplace, Middleton, Wis.

Don Roberts, vice chair, Wheat’s & Don’s Carpet One, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Cheryl Acierno, Acierno & Company, Denver

Curt Bowler, Great Floors, Missoula, Mont.

Tony Buckhardt, Carpet Cushions & Supplies, St. Joe, Ind.

Tom Cartmell, Mr. David’s Flooring International LLC, Indianapolis

Janice Clifton, Abbey Carpets Unlimited, Napa, Calif.

Kelly Cosgrove, HOM Furniture, Coon Rapids, Minn.

Joey Faircloth, Mohawk Industries, Calhoun, Ga.

Tim Jacobi, Jacobi Carpet One, Hastings, Neb.

Mike James, Metro Carpets, Smyrna, Tenn.

Jay Kopelson, Mannington Mills, Salem, N.J.

Jeff Lerner, Floorcraft, San Francisco

Shane Lewis, Town & Country Floor Design, Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada

Skip Mancini, BT Mancini Co., Milpitas, Calif.

Lauren Voit, Great Western Flooring, Naperville, Ill.

Patrick Warren, Emser Tile, Los Angeles

For more information please visit wfca.org or call 855.330.1183.