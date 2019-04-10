Torlys launches new user experience-based website

Toronto, Canada— Torlys has refreshed its website to offer homeowners and professionals a new and improved way to engage with the company online. The new site focuses on a simplified user experience, allowing visitors to find the product solution or necessary support information to move forward in their flooring journey.

All Torlys products are now easily searchable through various filters. Unique digital tools, including the Floor Finder and Room Visualizer, make selecting the right floor a breeze. What's more, customers can order a flooring sample directly to their doorstep.

As mobile browsing becomes increasingly popular, providing a site that has been optimized for mobile use was a key factor in the sites overall design. Finding a Torlys dealer while on the go is easier now that the Find A Dealer application automatically detects a user’s local area and provides clear information on what Torlys product categories each local store offers.

Torlys’ Homeowner site offers The Floor Finder tool which makes sure the consumer has the right product to suit her lifestyle and décor. She simply answers a few basic questions and a recommended list of products is generated. She can also use the Room Visualize to test the floor before purchasing.

Torlys dedicated service teams for various commercial markets are mirrored in the dedicated pages for each of those markets on the new Professional website. Each market page offers an insight into Torlys’ ability to best serve that market as a flooring partner, along with project references and preferred products. Product searching was created with professionals in mind, allowing clients to search by the criteria most important to them, whether that is environmental certifications, product color or pedestrian traffic level.