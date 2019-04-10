TISE explores markets beyond North America

Dallas—The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo, the largest North American floor covering, stone, and tile industry event, is in development on a surface and design trade event in Asia for late 2019.

As the premiere, global-reaching industry marketplace for buyers, specifiers and influencers to purchase products, TISE aims to serve the global market for floor covering, stone and tile. While the construction industry worldwide continues to grow, TISE is looking at various countries and opportunities to assist companies in gaining both access and understanding of the latest trends and innovations in this expanding market, while opening business opportunities to new markets.

“We are now in discussion with Informa Markets Asia to develop new opportunities in the region,” said Amie (Gilmore) Gonzalez, CEM, show director, TISE, Informa Markets. “One of the countries we are considering is China. China has one of largest construction industries in the world. With rapid urbanization, a growing population and government investment in infrastructure, China’s construction industry is expected to experience even bigger growth.”

Industry manufacturers and business professionals interested in more information about TISE and the brand expansion into China, can contact the event team at 972.536.6431 or via email amie.gonzalez@informa.com.