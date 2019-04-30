Tarkett launches Resonate and Capture

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched Resonate and Capture—a soft surface collection that features QuickShip modular tiles. The collection comprises complementary patterns in eight colorways and three standard tiles.

Inspired by the popular wood flooring designs of the 1970s, Resonate is a modern take on classic parquet flooring. The design will help small businesses quickly update offices and waiting areas to make a professional first impression. Pair Resonate with Capture to create a combination of old and new.

Capture is a contemporary interpretation of the plank floor boards of the 1970s. It was common during that time for designers to use both straight grain and parquet patterns together. Designers can easily recreate these elaborate visual patterns on the floor plane by combining Capture with Resonate in stylish layouts.

“Resonate and Capture provide opportunities for designers to specify crisp new designs at a valuable price point,” said Terry Mowers, vice president commercial design. “The styles are timely and relevant for today’s workplace interiors, which will help smaller businesses create welcoming experiences that attract clientele.”

Resonate and Capture include Tarkett’s new Eco-Ensure soil protection technology, a fluorine- free chemistry based on a mixture of common organic elements found in the natural environment: carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, sodium, sulfur and nitrogen. Eco-Ensure has received the Cradle to CradleProduct Innovation Institute’s Gold Level Material Health Certificate and is now used on all Tarkett soft surface products.

For more information, visit tarkettna.com.