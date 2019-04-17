Shaw Industries promotes Tim Baucom to president

Dalton—Shaw Industries Group (Shaw) has appointed Tim Baucom president of the company. In this new role, Baucom is expanding his current responsibilities for the company’s residential flooring division to include Shaw’s commercial flooring and turf businesses.

“Tim has been an instrumental member of our leadership team since his appointment as executive vice president of our residential group three years ago,” said Vance Bell, Shaw chairman and CEO. “He has led our residential business to improved levels of performance through product innovation, sales organization alignment, brand focus and improved support for customers. Tim will continue to bring a strategic focus, helping Shaw to rapidly anticipate and evolve with the increasing pace of change in our industry.”

Baucom joined Shaw in 1992 after spending the first 11 years of his career with DuPont, where he held positions in engineering, manufacturing, planning, sales and marketing. Since joining Shaw, Baucom has held leadership positions across multiple segments of the company including in residential and commercial sales. He was instrumental in building the commercial business into the largest and most profitable commercial flooring entity in North America.