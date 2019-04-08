Shaw Floors’ backing takes silver at 2019 Edison Awards

New York—Shaw Floors’ LifeGuard Spill-proof backing won silver at the Edison Awards ceremony in New York City on April 4 for offering unprecedented accident protection and a worry-free carpet experience.

Widely considered the “Oscars of Innovation,” the Edison Awards honored Shaw Floors’ LifeGuard Spill-proof backing in the consumer goods/home solutions category for its moisture-resistant barrier, allowing consumers to choose carpet that embraces life’s messes. LifeGuard was recognized among a diverse range of products from other leading, global brands.

“We strive to constantly innovate and exceed expectations with our flooring solutions, and Shaw Floors’ LifeGuard Spill-proof backing is unmatched by competitors,” said Tim Baucom, president of Shaw Industries. “Receiving the prestigious Silver Edison Award for LifeGuard emphasizes our leadership in the soft surface category.”

LifeGuard Spill-proof backinganswers the need for a worry-free carpet experience. The patent-pending thermoplastic construction keeps 100% of spills and pet messes contained. With LifeGuard, consumers no longer have to worry that an accident will permeate the carpet or pad to the subfloor, where it is unreachable and can result in lingering, odor-causing damage.

In 2018, Shaw modified the color of LifeGuard, enhancing it from gray to an easily identifiable blue, letting consumers know at a glance they’re getting the leading accident protection—they’re “Backed by Blue.” Consumers can protect the investment they make in their home and live confidently with carpet backed by LifeGuard. Consumers now have more than 1,100 choices of LifeGuard-backed carpet, including Bellera High Performance Carpet, and Shaw Flooring Network retailers may upgrade Caress to LifeGuard.

“The finalists illustrate that innovation never sleeps,” said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards. “With ingenuity and technological advancements, the dreams of yesterday will become the reality of today to make an impact on how we live, work, and play.”