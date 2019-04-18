RollMaster sees success with Tableau analytics

Hammond, La.—RollMaster Software now shares the spotlight with organizations such as JPMorgan, Lufthansa, Honeywell and Abercrombie & Fitch, as an innovator in helping customers see and understand their data in a way that inspires breakthroughs and drives impact.

RollMaster took a leap of faith when it invested in a developer’s license from Tableau and then spent hundreds of man hours developing specialized Dashboards that would deliver key data visualization (DV) and business intelligence (BI) information that makes the most sense for flooring business owners. Expecting a two-year payback on the investment, RollMaster began seeing a return on the new analytics solution in just six months.

“RollMaster has been proactive in allowing APIs (Application Program Interface) to integrate with the core RollMaster Cloud system on products that make sense for the flooring dealer,” said Patrick Ferries, vice president, RollMaster Software. “We were the first to the cloud—well before it was considered cool—and we’re leading the industry in program integrations as well, Tableau being chief among them.”

Even in a niche market, RollMaster is sparing no effort to remain competitive. Though many competitors run QuickBooks, the market needs seem to be shifting as some are investing in embedded BI.

“I’m excited we were the first to market with it, and that we’re blowing everyone away with what these analytics can do for our customers,” Ferri said. He added that it has been an advantage when prospects have heard of or even used Tableau. The recognition and familiarity with Tableau capabilities make the RollMaster core product more attractive.

“RollMaster software is central to our business, and Tableau changed the way we see our business overall,” said Lyn Jacobs, executive vice president, Arbor Contract Carpet. “Now we drill down into jobs and performance to help with key decision-making, saving hours we used to spend pulling reports with a fraction of the data.”