Premier Hardwood Flooring, Kennebec Lumber start joint venture

Syracuse, N.Y.—Premier Hardwood Flooring of Syracuse, N.Y., and Kennebec Lumber Company of Solon, Maine, have entered a new joint venture. The collaborative effort will construct a state-of-the-art finish and effect line. The joint venture will operate under the name WW Hardwood Flooring Group out of Syracuse, N.Y., and operations are expected to begin July 2019.

Both organizations are third-generation, family-owned businesses engaged in numerous aspects of the forestry and lumber processing industries. Integrating the new finish line will finalize the vertical integration, implementing some of the best technology/finish chemicals on the market to ensure commitment to quality.

The joint venture will have access to 36 million square feet per year from the capacity of Premier and the Kennebec Lumber mills, with finish capacity of 21 million square feet per year.