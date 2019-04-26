Patcraft’s Infrastructure collection enriches custom creations

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft’s newest offering, Infrastructure, is a thoughtfully reimagined collection of modular and broadloom products. Taking inspiration from architecture and the shapes and linear designs of buildings, patterns emerge to create depth and dimension on the floor. With abstract texture and geometric patterning inspired by contrast and shadows, Infrastructure’scolorful accents feature a stitching effect that ebbs and flows throughout the design. The modular styles within the collection provide opportunities for custom creations, which opens the door for individuality and personalization when designing a space.

“As we consider the evolution of product design and its impact on the human experience, we sought to develop a collection that allows designers to build upon their own inspiration through personal customization,” said Ron Powell, senior designer for Patcraft. “With the ability to remove or change the color of the accent stripes within the modular offerings, designers can add distinctive elements to their overall design and vision.”

Infrastructure’s modular styles boast a range of scaled patterning and are infused with either two, three or four accent stripes that can be customized for branding, wayfinding and personalization. The 24 x 24-inch carpet tile products coordinate seamlessly with the two broadloom offerings within the collection, which are available in nine colorways.

Constructed with Eco Solution Q Nylon and EcoWorx backing, Infrastructure is Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver. Products are backed with lifetime warranties against stain, colorfastness to light, static and abrasive wear for maximum performance and appearance retention.