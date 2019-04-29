Novalis breaks ground on new factory

Shanghai, China—Novalis Innovative Flooring celebrated the expansion of its manufacturing facility near Shanghai, China with a ground-breaking ceremony on March 28. John Wu, Novalis president and CEO; CC Wu, Novalis COO; employees from around the globe; and government officials were in attendance to celebrate.

Novalis’ current facility contains 1,000,000 square feet. The new facility, located adjacent to the current factory will increase the company’s manufacturing space by another 750,000 square feet. The new site will house state-of-the-art equipment and focus on rigid core SPC production while maintaining the company’s sustainability and eco-conscious practices.

“We are committed to continuously providing our customers with the most innovative, beautiful and sustainable products in the market,” said Steve Ehrlich, vice president of sales and marketing, Novalis. “This new space will be an important tool in supporting market growth in the rigid core LVT category.”