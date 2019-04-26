NeoCon, IIDA launch dynamic Inside Design tour program

Chicago—NeoCon, one of the world’s leading platform for commercial design, June 10-12, is introducing a series of “Inside Design” tours in partnership with IIDA for its 51st edition. These exclusive, designer-led tours will venture off-site, allowing attendees the opportunity to experience some of Chicago’s most innovative and celebrated new spaces with the creative minds that brought them into fruition. Six tours will be offered this year with plans to expand the program for future shows.

“The idea behind the Inside Design tours is to showcase great new Chicago design to the A&D community coming to town for NeoCon,” Lisa Simonian, vice president of marketing, NeoCon. “What makes these tours really unique is that they are led by the design firms and teams who worked on the projects. So tour guests get a first-hand look and perspective on the design and design process.”

According to Cheryl S. Durst, Hon. FIIDA, executive vice president and CEO, IIDA is looking forward to presenting the inaugural Inside Design tour program with NeoCon. “This series allows us to showcase some never-before-seen projects in an up-close-and-personal manner, offering participants the opportunity to directly engage with the designers, project leaders, and potential new collaborators.”

See the full schedule of tours by day here.