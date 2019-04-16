Myers Carpet to celebrate Nashville location grand opening

Nashville, Tenn.—Myers Carpet Company is set to host the grand opening of Myers Flooring Nashville’s completely renovated, 60,000-square-foot new location, May 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ray and Rick Myers, owners of Myers Carpet Company, said the acquisition was the result of months of negotiations and due diligence with R. J. Young Company, the building’s previous owners.

The renovated building has a new roof, heating and air, LED lighting and offices as well as a 25,000-square-foot showroom. The warehouse now has a state-of-the-art workroom for custom-rug production and is racked and full of carpet and area rug inventory.

Myers Carpet Company consists of Myers Flooring Dalton, Myers Flooring Atlanta and Myers Flooring Nashville. The newly renovated building is located at 2919 Sidco Drive in Nashville, Tenn.