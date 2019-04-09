Mohawk Flooring North America names Meadows president, residential sales

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Flooring North America has announced today Tom Lape will begin his transition toward retirement and Jeff Meadows will succeed him as president, residential sales. In his new role, Meadows will lead sales for all residential channels for soft surface, wood and laminate and resilient product categories, effective immediately.

“After more than three decades in the flooring industry, I am thrilled to pass the torch to Jeff,” Lape said. “He has played a crucial role in Mohawk’s overall sales growth strategy. He has a passion for the industry and is committed to providing our customers with a best in class experience.”

Meadows has a proven track record of building successful teams and strong customer relationships. He joined Mohawk in 2012 as vice president, national accounts before progressing to his most recent role as senior vice president, residential sales. Prior to his time at Mohawk, he worked with Shaw Industries and the Beaulieu Group.

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead residential sales for Mohawk,” Meadows said. “Tom has formed the strongest sales organization in the flooring industry, and I look forward to building on that solid foundation.”

Lape will work alongside Meadows over the next year, transitioning his responsibilities and sharing his knowledge. Thereafter, he will continue with Mohawk as a strategic advisor.

“I am grateful and excited for Tom and for the fact that he has agreed to ultimately assume an advisory leadership role for Mohawk following this change, where he will continue to apply his industry knowledge, product insight and customer advocacy to support the strategic direction of our business for years to come,” said Paul De Cock, president, Mohawk Flooring North America. “Tom has done a wonderful job preparing Jeff to take the helm for residential sales leadership.”