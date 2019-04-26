Mohawk celebrates its growing focus on holistic sustainability

New York— Last night, May 25, Mohawk Group celebrated the LEEDv4 Gold and WELL Platinum certifications of its flagship New York City showroom, one of the few projects in the world to be certified under both programs and associated levels.

“For us, this space was about demonstrating our commitment to our employees, the design community, our end-user customers and dealers because it’s important for them to see that health and wellness aspect of our product in a space that also exudes that,” George Bandy Jr., Mohawk’s chief sustainability officer told...

